Click Here for Philadelphia’s Greatest CHRISTMAS Hits | LISTEN LIVE

WATCH: James Blunt Does 1Thing To Help The Environment

Filed Under: 1Thing, James Blunt
Photo: Jimmy Fontaine

By Joe Hyer

We know that James Blunt (of “You’re Beautiful” fame) is an awesome musician, but what does he do each day to help the environment? Well, he’s helping to make the planet a little bit greener by doing 1Thing each and every day.

Plus, pop star Rita Ora, “Feel It Still” singers Portugal.The Man, country music’s Maren Morris, and rockers Fall Out Boy told us about how they’re making the planet a better place too.

Check out our 1Thing sustainability initiative to see more artists share the 1Thing they do to help the environment.

Let us know on social media by using the #1Thing hashtag.

More From Today's 96.5

Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field in July 2018!The One and Only Taylor Swift is bringing the reputation Stadium Tour to Philadelphia this summer! Tickets on sale to the public December 13th!
Winter Wonderland: The Holiday Market at WoodsNext weekend, enjoy holiday shopping for a good cause to benefit the special-needs individuals served by Woods Services.

Listen Live