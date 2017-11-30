Philadelphia Artist Creates Dog Portrait MASTERPIECES

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Any pet parent knows that one of the ultimate joys of owning a pet is…capturing cute photographs of them and putting them on the internet!

But what about those of us who just lack the skills to create that great picture, that picture of your dog or cat in all its glory, the picture with the right lighting and the right background and the right action?

Fear no longer. Andrew Pinkham is here.

Andrew is a Philadelphia photographer who is slowly starting to make a name for himself creating 18th-century inspired pet portraits. Yes, you read that right. 18th Century.

His portraits call to mind the style of Vermeer with their oil paints, bright lighting, and soft lines, and he admits he was influenced by the Wyeth family of artists, best known for their landscapes of pre-industrial Southeast Pennsylvania.

Andrew relies on a mix of film, photoshop, and a few tricks of the trade to manufacture finished products that could literally hang in a museum next to the famous classics. Because dogs are not exactly the best subjects, he now takes commissions at his home in front of a backdrop, adding the details of the landscapes at his computer.

Now, if you desire a one-of-a-kind pet portrait, it’ll cost you, of course. Headshots in front of a landscape will run you $950, while full-body shots are $1,550. However, for the quality of work you’d be receiving, and the fact that you’ll be the ONLY one with a rendering of your dog resembling an oil painting from the 1700s, it’s a small price to pay.

Pinkham doesn’t only shoot pets, however, and his gorgeous pictures of Center City and Philadelphia residents capture his distinctive style in a really unique way. Check out his website for more of his work, and this article from Philadelphia Weekly with more about his processes.