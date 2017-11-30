Kelly Clarkson Joins James Corden for ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By Robyn Collins

Last night (Nov 29), pop star Kelly Clarkson joined The Late Late Show host James Corden for the popular segment Carpool Karaoke.

The two were quick to burst into song, harmonizing with tunes on the radio — including her hit “Since You’ve Been Gone” — and performing an a capella version of a beautiful song from Lady and the Tramp that Clarkson uses to serenade her son. Clarkson even gave Corden some dancing directions while performing her new single “Love So Soft.”

Clarkson’s husband and manager Brandon Blackstock also makes an appearance.

Check out the full segment below.