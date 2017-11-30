Click Here for Philadelphia’s Greatest CHRISTMAS Hits | LISTEN LIVE

Ed Sheeran to Debut ‘Perfect’ Remix Featuring Beyoncé Tonight

Filed Under: Beyonce, Ed Sheeran

By Hayden Wright

This morning, Sheeran announced that he will release a remix of “Perfect,” featuring Beyoncé tonight (Nov. 30) at 7pm ET.

Sheeran made the reveal via an Instagram, which earned 583,100 likes and 23,100 comments in just two hours. He began teasing a high-profile collaboration last week but wouldn’t say who was the superstar guest. Now the secret is out: Beyoncé will bring her singular stardom to the English crooner’s latest hit.

See the announcement below.

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

