Coldplay’s Chris Martin Was Hilarious on ‘Modern Family’

"All I need is three chords, a mattress and my chef."
Photo: Courtesy ABC

By Hayden Wright

Modern Family‘s goofball dad character Phil Dunphy loves Coldplay—so it was just a matter of time before showrunners recruited frontman Chris Martin for a cameo.

In the episode, realtor Phil shows Martin around a house while battling mysterious groin pain. Martin compliments Dunphy’s shoes and jokes about his own tendency to wear multiple T-shirts. He jokes that all he needs to be happy is “three chords, a mattress and my chef.”

As the episode progresses and Phil’s condition worsens, Martin becomes more of a nuisance than a welcome megastar. In the hospital, Dunphy begs his wife Claire to make Chris go away.

Check out a clip from the show below.

 

