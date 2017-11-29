Click Here for Philadelphia’s Greatest CHRISTMAS Hits | LISTEN LIVE

Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Photo is the Biggest Instagram Post of 2017

Selena Gomez also landed high on the list.
Filed Under: Beyonce
Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Selena Gomez may be the queen of Instagram (130 million followers and counting) but Beyoncé earned her own Insta-superlative in 2017. Her pregnancy announcement photo (when she revealed that she and JAY-Z were expecting twins) is the most-liked image of the year. 11.18 million fans hit the heart button when Bey debuted her pregnancy news in a stunning, heavily art-directed shot (via The Verge).

Related: Beyoncé Revealed as the Richest Woman in Music

Later in 2017, Bey shared a similar photo with newborns Sir and Rumi, who were one month old at the time. That photo came in fourth place in 2017’s most-liked photos, with 10.27 million likes.

Major personal news dominated the year-end list: In second place, Christiano Ronaldo’s announcement about the birth of his baby daughter earned 11.02 million likes. Placing third was Selena Gomez’ hospital bed photo following her kidney transplant surgery; that photo received 10.31 million likes.

See Bey’s big posts here:

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

More From Today's 96.5

Guide to 2017 Holiday Mall HoursThis handy guide lists the holiday hours of operation for all local malls in PA and NJ.
Today's 96.5 Concert GuideWe've got the current list of upcoming concerts and shows at Philly's hottest venues!

Listen Live