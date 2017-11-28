The GRAMMY Nominees Have Been Announced!!!

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Well, music lovers, the morning has arrived. Nominees for the 60th Grammy Awards have been announced, and we’re desperately trying to process all the information. There are some surprises, there are some snubs, but for the most part, it seems true talent is being recognized this year!

First of all, check out the full list of nominees here. However, if you prefer the Cliffs Notes version below, here are some highlights:

Jay-Z takes top honors, receiving eight nominations including Song, Record, and Album of the Year. He’s also nominated in every category in the Rap Field, as well as Best Music Video.

Kendrick Lamar is close on his heels with seven nominations, also including Record and Album of the Year and Best Music Video. Just like Jay-Z, he makes an appearance in every Rap category, and can count 29 nominations to his name thus far.

Bruno Mars shouldn’t be overlooked with six nominations, Childish Gambino earned five, and hip hop artist Khalid earned five as well. SZA is a first-time nominee, up for Best New Artist and a handful of other honors, while No. I.D. is favored to win Producer of the Year.

Kesha makes an appearance for “Praying” in the Best Pop Solo Performance category, as well as for “Rainbow” in the Best Pop Vocal Album category, whereas even Bob Dylan’s name graced the list for “Triplicate.”

The GRAMMY Awards are January 28th, 2018, and are sure to be a star-studded event full of suspense and emotion. You may think you know how the evening will go, but if previous GRAMMY ceremonies have taught us anything, it’s that NO ONE can predict some of the surprises of the evening!

We hope you’ll be watching right alongside next to us. Virtually. Good luck to all the nominees!