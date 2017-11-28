Click Here for Philadelphia’s Greatest CHRISTMAS Hits | LISTEN LIVE

Artists React to 2018 GRAMMY Nominations

Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

With the arrival of this year’s GRAMMY awards nomination came a deluge of artists reacting to the early morning news.

There was much appreciation, shock, elation, and in at least the case of breakout singer, Khalid, a sense of speaking a dream into reality.

See how the toast of this year’s GRAMMYS reacted to being among those who received a highly coveted nod for the big prize.

P R O U D T O B E A 2X #GRAMMYS N O M I N E E G O D I S G O O D 🙌🏾 T H A N K F U L

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

