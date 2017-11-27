Click Here for Philadelphia’s Greatest CHRISTMAS Hits | LISTEN LIVE

Lady Gaga ‘Thankful’ for ‘Little Monsters’

Filed Under: Lady Gaga
Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa USA

By Scott T. Sterling

While Thanksgiving 2017 is officially in the rear-view mirror, Lady Gaga is still in a thankful mood.

“This Thanksgiving I thought a lot about all the blessings I have: my family, my friends and extended family, and also I thought of all the little monsters who come to our show,” Gaga posted to Twitter this morning (Nov. 27). “I am so grateful for you and the love you share w/me and each other.”

See the post below.

