Click Here for Philadelphia’s Greatest CHRISTMAS Hits | LISTEN LIVE

Josh Groban, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown Top ‘A Home for the Holidays’ Special

Filed Under: Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves, josh groban, A Home for the Holidays, kane brown
Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Josh Groban is set to headline this year’s A Home for the Holidays, the 19th annual CBS special celebrating families whose lives have been changed through adoption.

Related: Go Inside Kane Brown’s Tour Bus

Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown are set to perform on the special, which will debut on Dec. 19 at 8pm ET.

This year’s edition of A Home for the Holidays will focus on four families from around the country, including Officer Jody Thompson and his wife, Jeannie in Poteau, OK. The Thompsons adopted 8-year-old John, after rescuing the child from a horrifically abusive home. The family would later adopt John’s biological sister after learning that she had been born in prison.

The special is presented in association with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and the Children’s Action Network.

More From Today's 96.5

Guide to 2017 Holiday Mall HoursThis handy guide lists the holiday hours of operation for all local malls in PA and NJ.
Today's 96.5 Concert GuideWe've got the current list of upcoming concerts and shows at Philly's hottest venues!

Listen Live