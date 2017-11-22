Tailgating For Good! Helping the Birds Get to 10-1!

9-1! 9-1! The city of Philadlephia feels more electric than ever with the Eagles giving us a record to be thankful for this Thanksgiving!

If you’re heading down to the Linc this Sunday to watch the boys take on the Bears swing by the Holiday Inn Parking Lot of the “4th Annual Turkey Day Tailgate” this year supporting Big Brother, Big Sister in Philly!

It’s Tailgating For Good! Bring gently used books to donate to Big Brother – Big Sister to fill their library!

Let’s go support the birds – taking them to 10-1!! Snag your tickets in HERE!