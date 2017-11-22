HEAR U2 WIN U2! | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

Maroon 5 Busk in New York Subway with Jimmy Fallon

Watch them tackle "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and "Sugar."
Photo: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

By Robyn Collins

Maroon 5 are the latest in a growing list of top-charting musicians that have joined The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to busk in the New York City subway.

The band and Fallon wore effective disguises (hats, glasses and wigs) and charmed commuters with a cover of Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.” Then the band members dropped their costumes and played their hit “Sugar” as themselves.

Fallon previously pulled the same stunt with Miley Cyrus and U2.

Watch Maroon 5 and Fallon rock the subway platform below:

