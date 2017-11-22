HEAR U2 WIN U2! | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

Artists Remember David Cassidy

Marie Osmond, Brian Wilson, Rick Springfield and others shared their thoughts.
By Robyn Collins

TV star and ’70s teen heartthrob David Cassidy died yesterday (Nov. 21) from multiple organ failure at the age of 67 at a Florida hospital. The singer is most remembered for his role as Keith Partridge on The Partridge Family, a musical sitcom that ran from 1970-1974.

“Heartbroken over the passing of #DavidCassidy. He graced the covers of teen magazines w/my Brothers in the ‘70s,” wrote Marie Osmond on social media. “My condolences to his family.”

Brian Wilson, and Diane Warren and Rick Springfield also shared their thoughts, as did Gloria Gaynor and Richard Marx.

See all the posts below.

