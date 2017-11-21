HEAR U2 WIN U2! | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

Pentatonix and Jennifer Hudson Unite for ‘How Great Thou Art’

Photo: Courtesy RCA

By Scott T. Sterling

Pentatonix are definitely in the holiday spirit, teaming up with Jennifer Hudson for a soaring version of the traditional hymn, “How Great Thou Art.”

The moment is taken from the upcoming A Very Pentatonix Christmas holiday TV special, set to air on Nov. 27 at 10pm ET/PT on NBC. The special will be shown again on Dec. 6 at 8pm ET/PT.

The group has a very busy holiday season on tap, starting with the deluxe reissue of the 2016 release, A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe, which is available now.

The vocal band is set to launch “A Pentatonix Christmas Tour” on Dec. 3, which commences with three sold-out shows at the Chicago Theatre.

Watch the video and see the full list of concert dates below.

12/03 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre (SOLD OUT)
12/04 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre (SOLD OUT)
12/05 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre (SOLD OUT)
12/07 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater
12/09 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
12/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
12/12 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
12/13 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
12/14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
12/16 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
12/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (SOLD OUT)
12/19 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre
12/20 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre
12/21 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

