National Dog Show Brings Adorable Pups to Philadelphia

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

Last weekend was the National Dog Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA.  And, OBVIOUSLY, that means there were HUNDREDS of cute dogs on display for the public to meet.

The National Dog Show is one of the three major dog show events in the country, and was hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.  As is custom, only purebred dogs can compete…and compete they did.  Dogs from over 180 of the American Kennel Club sanctioned breeds battled one another, as only show dogs, for the prestigious “Best of Show” title.

Philadelphia publication Billy Penn was there, and because they know how desperately we could all use some photographs of adorable canines, they were generous enough to take 32 photographs of the cutest ones.  Click here for their article…and, of course, the pictures!

Now, the show won’t be aired until Thanksgiving Day…noon on NBC…so don’t fret, dog-lovers, if you missed the actual event.  We’re currently taking bets on the winners, and hopefully, if you don’t die from the cuteness of Billy Penn’s photographs, you’ll have some opinions, too!  Until then, you’ll have to be satisfied with their images.  Check back for the winner after Thanksgiving Day!

