Bruno Mars Shares ’24K Magic Live at the Apollo’ Trailer: Watch

By Scott T. Sterling

Still basking in the Artist of the Year win at the AMAs last night (Nov. 19), Bruno Mars has shared the trailer for his upcoming TV special, 24K Magic Live at the Apollo.

The clip opens with an exterior shot of the famed Harlem venue, with the sound of a crowd chanting “Bruno!”

A series of quick images from the show flash across the screen as Mars’ hit, “24K Magic,” plays in the background. More clips from the concert, as well as images of the singer hanging out in Harlem and in the kitchen of a local restaurant are shown in the exciting trailer.

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo is set to debut on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 pm ET on CBS.

Check out the teaser below.