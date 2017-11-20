HEAR U2 WIN U2! | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

Beyoncé Revealed as the Richest Woman in Music

Photo: Ben Hider / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Beyoncé is number one.

Forbes has announced that Beyoncé is the highest-paid woman in music, beating out last year’s winner, Taylor Swift.

Beyoncé’s pre-tax tally was a considerable $105 million, generated through a variety of means including her most recent world tour, the Lemonade project and her athleisure clothing line, Ivy Park.

Adele took second place with $69 million, followed by Taylor Swift in third place with $44 million.

Celine Dion ($42 million) and Jennifer Lopez ($38 million) round out the top five, with both women raking in the bucks with Las Vegas residencies.

