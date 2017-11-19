HEAR U2 WIN U2! | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

Christina Aguilera Celebrates 25 Years of ‘The Bodyguard’ with Soundtrack Medley

Photo: Courtesy ABC

By Hayden Wright

During the 2017 American Music Awards, producers recruited Christina Aguilera to perform a tribute to Whitney Houston’s iconic The Bodyguard soundtrack. The medley emphasized what a personal inspiration Houston was on Aguilera’s career and artistry, and featured some of the biggest pop hits of 1992. Marking the film’s 25th anniversary, Christina’s performance celebrated a quarter century of The Bodyguard.

Christina opened the set a cappella with her rendition of “I Will Always Love You.” Sporting a black gown and slicked-back hair, Aguilera’s vocal gymnastic paid tribute to the Dolly Parton-penned classic. She transitioned into another ballad: “I Have Nothing,” followed by “I Run to You.” Cutaways to P!nk and Ciara in the audience reminded viewers how universally Houston’s career touched a generation of artists. At the performance’s climax, Aguilera sang opening bars to “I’m Every Woman” surrounded by a gospel choir.

“This is for every woman in the audience—on your feet for Whitney Houston!” Christina shouted. The Bodyguard has the highest-selling soundtrack of all time with more than 45 million copies sold.

