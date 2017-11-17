Score Tickets to U2’s June 13th Show at the Wells Fargo Center!

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

U2 fans, listen up!

You’ll want to tune in to Today’s 96.5 TDY between Monday, November 20th and Wednesday, November 22nd between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“Why should we do that?” you might be asking.

Well, because those are the times you’ll want to be listening for us to play any song by U2…yes, ANY song! After you hear the song, plug 215-263-9650 into your phone and keep dialing! If you’re the 20th caller, you will instantly win…

A pair of tickets to the U2 show on June 13th at the Wells Fargo Center!!!

U2’s eXPERIENCE and iNNOCENCE tour promises to be mindblowing, so you don’t want to miss these chances to snag these EXTREMELY valuable tickets!

Remember, the 20th through the 22nd, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Any song by U2, call us at 215-263-9650. Lucky caller # 20 will be the newest ticket holder to their June Philly show…and the envy of all other U2 fans citywide!

Hope to hear from you then!