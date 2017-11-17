Philadelphia Public Servants Providing New Coats for Children in Need

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

The Philadelphia Firefighters and Paramedics Union has a mission this winter: Keep all children warm, even as the thermometer drops.

Annually, the Union raises funds to design, manufacture and disseminate brand new winter coats to some of the city’s most disadvantaged children. Known as Operation Warm: Philadelphia Firefighters Coats for Kids, the initiative strives to purchase warm jackets for those in need.

Says Adam Theil, Philadelphia’s Fire Commissioner, “We see kids everyday…it’s nice to be able to give a kid a warm coat that they need for what promises to be probably a cold winter.”

We all know what it’s like to be freezing…I mean, this IS Philadelphia…and I don’t think there’s anything more heartbreaking than the thought of a child out in the cold, without a coat. LUCKILY, Philadelphia firefighters and paramedics are socially conscious with huge hearts, and make it a priority to help the neediest in the city they call home.

Head on over to Operation Warm to read about this stellar operation, and how you can help. A $20 a month donation provides coats for a dozen children, but there is also the option to donate a single time. As #GivingTuesday approaches, consider this valuable program as an option. Together, we can make sure we are ALL warm in the coldest of times.