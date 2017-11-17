HEAR U2 WIN U2! | FIND OUT MORE | LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

Philadelphia Public Servants Providing New Coats for Children in Need

Filed Under: #Giving Tuesday, donation, Firefighters and Paramedics Union, Operation Warm, Philadelphia, union, winter

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

The Philadelphia Firefighters and Paramedics Union has a mission this winter:  Keep all children warm, even as the thermometer drops.

Annually, the Union raises funds to design, manufacture and disseminate brand new winter coats to some of the city’s most disadvantaged children.  Known as Operation Warm:  Philadelphia Firefighters Coats for Kids, the initiative strives to purchase warm jackets for those in need.

Says Adam Theil, Philadelphia’s Fire Commissioner, “We see kids everyday…it’s nice to be able to give a kid a warm coat that they need for what promises to be probably a cold winter.”

We all know what it’s like to be freezing…I mean, this IS Philadelphia…and I don’t think there’s anything more heartbreaking than the thought of a child out in the cold, without a coat.  LUCKILY, Philadelphia firefighters and paramedics are socially conscious with huge hearts, and make it a priority to help the neediest in the city they call home.

Head on over to Operation Warm to read about this stellar operation, and how you can help.  A $20 a month donation provides coats for a dozen children, but there is also the option to donate a single time.  As #GivingTuesday approaches, consider this valuable program as an option.  Together, we can make sure we are ALL warm in the coldest of times.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Today's 96.5

Guide to 2017 Holiday Mall HoursThis handy guide lists the holiday hours of operation for all local malls in PA and NJ.
Today's 96.5 Concert GuideWe've got the current list of upcoming concerts and shows at Philly's hottest venues!

Listen Live