Young NYC Subway Performers Wow Strap Hangers with Medley of Hits

By Joe Cingrana

New York City is known for its local talent, whether they be dancers on the subway dropping it low during “showtime” or buskers in Washington Square Park – but these two mystery subway performers are without a doubt an act to pay attention to.

In a recent clip that has since gone viral, the young boy and girl masterfully sing hits like Drake’s “Hotline Bling” and The Temptations’ “I Got Sunshine” which garnered over 30,000 likes on Instagram.

As the saying goes, “if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.” With talent like this, we have a good feeling about these kids.