Taylor Swift Shops for Her Own Album, Surprises Fans

The album has already sold 1.05 million copies, making it platinum out of the box.
By Robyn Collins

Late last night (Nov. 14), Taylor Swift announced her traditional trip to Target to buy her latest album. The pop legend was accompanied by dancers and backup singers as she made the pilgrimage to purchase Reputation.

Videotaping the journey, Swift gave a full account of the trip into and through the Nashville store. Ultimately, the crew made it inside to find the anticipated pile of Reputation magazines and CDs on sale. Fans were invited to shoot selfies with the “local” celebrity.

Reputation has already sold 1.05 million copies in the U.S., making it platinum out of the box.

 

