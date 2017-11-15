NOW PLAYING: HALF THE COMMERCIALS! LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Teases Her Steve Aoki Collaboration

"All Night" drops on Friday.
Filed Under: Lauren Jauregui
Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

In the year since Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony, the four remaining ladies have moved forward as a group and with various solo projects. In 2017, Lauren Jauregui has appeared on songs with Halsey and Ty Dolla $ign. And the singer has another major collaboration in the works; teasing a new song called “All Night,” with EDM superstar Steve Aoki.

Related: Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

“You got me paralyzed and I think I like it /Caught me by surprise /I’m not usually like this, no,” she sings. “Got me paralyzed/ Don’t think I can help it/ Why’s it feel so hot/ Let’s keep this going all night.”

“All Night” sounds like a catchy, dance-floor-ready pop hit in the making, and it drops this Friday.

Watch the teaser here:

Link for presaveee in my bio❤ #AllNight @steveaoki 💞✨🌙✨💞

A post shared by laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) on

More From Today's 96.5

Guide to 2017 Holiday Mall HoursThis handy guide lists the holiday hours of operation for all local malls in PA and NJ.
Today's 96.5 Concert GuideWe've got the current list of upcoming concerts and shows at Philly's hottest venues!

Listen Live