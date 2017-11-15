NOW PLAYING: HALF THE COMMERCIALS! LISTEN LIVE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

Demi Lovato Shares Clip of New Song with Luis Fonsi

By Robyn Collins

Demi Lovato and “Despacito” hitmaker Luis Fonsi will release their new duet “Echame La Culpa,” this Friday, November 17.

The two pop stars have been hinting at the collaboration for a couple of weeks by commenting on each other’s social media posts.

Today we get a preview of both the track and its music video.

Watch a preview of “Echame La Culpa” below.

