Lady Gaga & Joe Biden in Early Planning Stage for Sexual Assault Trauma Centers

By Hayden Wright

Lady Gaga and former Vice President Joe Biden have been vocal advocates in the fight against sexual assault, often joining forces to share their message. During a speech at Glamour‘s Women of the Year Summit, the politician revealed that he and Gaga have discussed opening trauma centers for people in the aftermath of those experiences.

Related: Lady Gaga & Joe Biden Share Sexual Assault PSA

“Women who are abused end up having long-term physical and physiological problems,” he said. “I’m working with Lady Gaga now… we [want to] set up trauma centers where women can go to get the long-term help they need to deal with these crises… We finally are recognizing the long-term impacts on the health of women and men who’ve been abused. It’s the next great frontier I want to be part of.”

Lady Gaga’s team confirmed the report to Entertainment Weekly, adding that these plans are in the “early stages.”

“The Vice President and Lady Gaga share an interest in addressing the long-term physical and emotional effects of trauma and they have been discussing what to do about it,” her rep said in a statement. “Their discussions on how to move forward are in the early stages.”

Last month, Biden and Gaga teamed up for a public service announcement for the It’s On Us campaign. Gaga shared her experience as a survivor and Biden commended her “enormous courage.”

“I am a sexual assault survivor, and I know the effects, the aftermath, the trauma – psychological, physical, mental. It can be terrifying waking up every day feeling unsafe in your own body,” Gaga said.