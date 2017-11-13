Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field in July 2018!

By Shannon Frost Greenstein

T-Swifties, I hope you’re sitting down.

The details of Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour have JUST been announced, and we in Philadelphia will be lucky enough to receive her musical majesty on Saturday, July 14th at Lincoln Financial Field!

The tour begins May 8th, 2018 in Arizona, before jet-setting near and far throughout the season. Tickets for the North American leg will go on sale Wednesday, December 13th…incidentally, Taylor’s birthday as well. 🙂

For you die-hards, fans can purchase tickets in advance of the public on-sale date via Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration is currently open and continues until Tuesday, November 28. Head over to TaylorSwift.com for general ticketing information, or visit www.ticketmaster.com. You can also call 1-800-745-3000, if you’re one of those individuals who prefer that timeless technological innovation, the telephone.

Lincoln Financial Field is getting its fair share of stars this summer, including hosting Kenny Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour on June 9th. (That’s not even mentioning how well the Eagles are doing on their home field…let’s just focus on Taylor for the moment, k?)

If you’ve been listening to Reputation on repeat since Friday, or even if you’ve yet to snag it but have every intention of doing so, NOW IS THE TIME! Make sure you get registered for the pre-sale and set an alert in your phone, because you will not want to miss this!